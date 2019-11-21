Born August 19, 1935 to Andrew and LuAna Kern, she was a lifelong resident of Sacramento. Delphine had two brothers, Robert and Roger Kern. She attended Sacramento High School and graduated in 1953. She married Kenneth L. Maaske on September 10, 1955 and they had two daughters: Linda Jerzak and Karen Abdo. (Kenneth and Linda pre-deceased her in death.) She is mourned by her son-in-law, Michael Jerzak, her two brothers, her daughter and five grandchildren: Donald, Joshua, Krystal, Scott and Kimberley. She was a "regular" at the Elks Club with her husband and friends, loved to go deer hunting and was a fan of word search puzzles. She died September 23, 2019 and will be missed by all who knew her. A private memorial service will be held November 23, 2019.

