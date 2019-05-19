Delphine (Del), age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family. A native of Sacramento California, married to Frank W. Ribera on June 14, 1947, who preceded in death in 1996. Grandson Todd Gordon preceded in death in 2006. Survived by her daughters and their spouses: Linda Gordan, Rosalie Ribera-McKay & Paul J. McKay, Alice Ribera-Murguia & David Murguia; Grandchildren: Kimberly Perez, Patrick Ribera-McKay, Nicholas Murguia, Erica Murguia, and Tiffany Ribera- McKay. Delphine is also survived by 4 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; brothers Arthur Miranda and Robert Garcia and sister Esperanza Avalos as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be remembered as a woman of strength, sharp wit & amazing kindness who did not think of herself and gave to all in need. Per her request, no public services will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019