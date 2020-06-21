Mickey woke up happy every morning, despite the challenges, with a "Yippy, another day. Let's eat." She had a big heart, big muscles, and big laughs. Demeche Mickey Sanders passed away at home, with her sister Pat by her side, on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born in St. Louis, MO on December 3, 1942 and grew up in Sacramento, CA. Mickey is survived by her brother, Hank; her sisters, Pat and Lynn; her best friend of over 50 years, Jane Byng; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Donetha and Mildred, and her older brother, Don Jr. She was an award-winning body builder in the early 1980's, called "Golden Curves" by the Sacramento Bee, an awesome golfer, and a hard worker.She loved taking friends out to eat and playing poker. She also loved kids, elders, and animals. She was fiercely loyal when it came to family and friends. Her kind, generous, big heart was infectious. Wherever she went people were happy to see her; when she left she had even more friends. She brought the party with her.No one was immune from her gentle teasing or the funny stories she told on herself.She was a "people person", friendly to all and loved by those that knew her. She had a soft heart, and yet she was also seemingly indestructible with the strength of resolve to never give up on anything. Though she will be missed, she has given each of us amazing memories to cherish. A memorial will not be held at his time due to the social distancing order.



