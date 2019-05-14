Dena G. (Vinciguerra) Jones was born in Jackson, California on July 5, 1933, the second daughter of Frank and Gemma Vinciguerra. After Gemma died the following year, Dena was raised by her father and her sister Norma at the family's home in Jackson, attending elementary and high school there. After graduation, she moved to the Bay Area to study fashion design and modeled her own creations in local fashion shows. A longtime resident of Burlingame, Dena relocated to a senior community in Sacramento in 2013, after retiring from a Customs brokerage firm. She was formerly married to Robert Jones. Dena passed away peacefully under hospice care on April 5, 2019. No services are scheduled.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 14, 2019