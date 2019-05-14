Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dena G. (Vinciguerra) Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dena G. (Vinciguerra) Jones was born in Jackson, California on July 5, 1933, the second daughter of Frank and Gemma Vinciguerra. After Gemma died the following year, Dena was raised by her father and her sister Norma at the family's home in Jackson, attending elementary and high school there. After graduation, she moved to the Bay Area to study fashion design and modeled her own creations in local fashion shows. A longtime resident of Burlingame, Dena relocated to a senior community in Sacramento in 2013, after retiring from a Customs brokerage firm. She was formerly married to Robert Jones. Dena passed away peacefully under hospice care on April 5, 2019. No services are scheduled.

Dena G. (Vinciguerra) Jones was born in Jackson, California on July 5, 1933, the second daughter of Frank and Gemma Vinciguerra. After Gemma died the following year, Dena was raised by her father and her sister Norma at the family's home in Jackson, attending elementary and high school there. After graduation, she moved to the Bay Area to study fashion design and modeled her own creations in local fashion shows. A longtime resident of Burlingame, Dena relocated to a senior community in Sacramento in 2013, after retiring from a Customs brokerage firm. She was formerly married to Robert Jones. Dena passed away peacefully under hospice care on April 5, 2019. No services are scheduled. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close