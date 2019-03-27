It's with sadness that we honor Dennis D. Smith, beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dennis was born September 17, 1940 at Sutter Memorial Hospital. He married the love of his life, Lynne on June 25, 1961. They have three children Andrea (Dave), Linda (Mark) and Scott (Dawn). He had enough grandsons to field a baseball team, Nick, Ryan (Michelle), Ben (Kaitlin), Zack, Alex, Tristin, Austin, Cameron and Tyler. Dennis took great delight in his great-granddaughter, Kate. Dennis spent most of his career working at the Board of Equalization. After retirement he enjoyed golf with his buddies and fun times with Lynne and family. Dennis passed after a brief illness on March 24th. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life, which is planned for March 30th, 2:00 at the Dante Club, 2330 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019