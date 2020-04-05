Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Dwain Whitten. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Dwain Whitten, Sr., age 75, passed away in Lincoln City, OR. on February 12, 2020. His beloved wife of 40 yrs, Denise, was by his side. Dennis overcame numerous medical crises in his life, but the cruel ravages and complications of frontotemporal dementia ended his battle. He was known for his unique and jovial personality, but the disease first stole his speech, his wonderful baritone voice, his essence, and, finally, his health. Born in Ardmore, Oklahoma in August 1944 to Oscar and Elizabeth Whitten, Dennis was the eldest of 4 children. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by 3 sons; Dennis, Jr., James and Anthony (Christine): brother Michael (Holly) sisters Patricia Bell (Carl) Cheryl Allen; two grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition, Dennis is also survived by his mother-in-law, Darlyne Silva, In 1963, Dennis was preceded in death by his stepson, Clint. After his 1962 graduation from San Rafael High School, CA, Dennis served his country in the Air Force. In the 70's Dennis joined the Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept. and served for 32 years as a Deputy Sheriff. During his career he received a Letter of Commendation and participated on the pistol team, enjoyed bowling in many law enforcement tournaments throughout California and earned a gold medal in the Police Olympics, Oxnard. No services were held. Special loving thanks to Mr. and Mrs.Jon Dennis Resh for their love and support Appreciate remembrances to the Bruce Verhoeven Fund.

