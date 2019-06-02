Dennis Earl Taylor (1945 - 2019)
Obituary
Dennis Earl Taylor, known to most as Denny was a retired Journeyman Ironworker, died at the age of 74 on May 27, 2019 due to a long fight with cancer. Denny was born May 22, 1945 in Albany, Ca and lived in Sacramento, Ca until 1989 moving to Galt, Ca. Denny had a passion for cars, an avid bowler, enjoyed barbecuing and spending time with his Family . He is survived by his wife Sandra, his children: Deanna Taylor, Michelle Arntson and Kenny Taylor, and their spouses and also by his siblings: Sharon Taylor, Marsha Smith, his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Lewis Earl and Goldie Ovine Taylor and his brother Melvin Gene Taylor. Denny was a kind, strong man who loved to work with his hands, especially on his cars, with a loving heart. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends. A funeral and reception will be held at Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd, on June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019
