Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Edward Miller. View Sign Service Information McNary's Chapel 458 College Street Woodland , CA 95695 (530)-662-5411 Send Flowers Obituary

Born to John and Dessie Miller on 01/17/1957 in Sacramento, California. Dennis passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on 1/25/2020. A lifelong Woodland native, he attended Woodland schools and graduated from Woodland High in 1975. Not long after high school, Dennis followed the family passion of agriculture where he worked for Agriform for 18 years. He married first wife Kathi Contreras in 1981 and had two children, Nickolas and Bayli, who he loved very much. He remarried in 2001. Dennis also loved the Raiders, classic rock, motocross, fast cars, softball, concerts, gardening, painting, ceramic pottery, photography, and RC racing. He became very competitive in the RC circuit later in life and would often race with his son and grandson in Sacramento tournaments. Dennis loved life and lived it to the fullest. His endless stories and adventures will never be forgotten. Dennis is preceded in death by mother Dessie Miller, grandparents Joe and Paula Miller, and grandparents Rollo and Opal Gasaway. He is survived by his father John Miller, sister Nancy Swasey (Brian), children Nickolas Miller (Christie) and Bayli Miller, grandchildren Bryson Miller and Mason Miller, second-wife Linda Miller, uncle Joe Miller, and niece Jillyan West (Nathaniel). He also rejoins very close friends Rick Medina and Mike Sterrett who passed away too soon. A memorial service will be held at McNary's Chapel at 11:00 AM on February 4, 2020, located at 458 College St., Woodland, CA 95695 immediately followed by a celebration of life at Lincoln Avenue located at 630 Lincoln Ave, Woodland, CA 95695

Born to John and Dessie Miller on 01/17/1957 in Sacramento, California. Dennis passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on 1/25/2020. A lifelong Woodland native, he attended Woodland schools and graduated from Woodland High in 1975. Not long after high school, Dennis followed the family passion of agriculture where he worked for Agriform for 18 years. He married first wife Kathi Contreras in 1981 and had two children, Nickolas and Bayli, who he loved very much. He remarried in 2001. Dennis also loved the Raiders, classic rock, motocross, fast cars, softball, concerts, gardening, painting, ceramic pottery, photography, and RC racing. He became very competitive in the RC circuit later in life and would often race with his son and grandson in Sacramento tournaments. Dennis loved life and lived it to the fullest. His endless stories and adventures will never be forgotten. Dennis is preceded in death by mother Dessie Miller, grandparents Joe and Paula Miller, and grandparents Rollo and Opal Gasaway. He is survived by his father John Miller, sister Nancy Swasey (Brian), children Nickolas Miller (Christie) and Bayli Miller, grandchildren Bryson Miller and Mason Miller, second-wife Linda Miller, uncle Joe Miller, and niece Jillyan West (Nathaniel). He also rejoins very close friends Rick Medina and Mike Sterrett who passed away too soon. A memorial service will be held at McNary's Chapel at 11:00 AM on February 4, 2020, located at 458 College St., Woodland, CA 95695 immediately followed by a celebration of life at Lincoln Avenue located at 630 Lincoln Ave, Woodland, CA 95695 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close