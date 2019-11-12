Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daneri Mortuary 415 Broadway Jackson , CA 95642 (209)-223-0793 Memorial service 11:00 AM Daneri Mortuary 415 Broadway Jackson , CA 95642 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Wayne Heffington, age 67, of Elk Grove, CA, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Sacramento. Dennis was born the second child of seven to Norma Elaine (Darrow) and the late Lester William Heffington in Sacramento, CA on April 7, 1952. Dennis started his federal government service working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs but spent most of his 30-year career with Indian Health Service. Dennis is also a Miwok member of Wilton Rancheria, a federally recognized Native American Tribe in South Sacramento County. Dennis served as the first Vice-Chairman of the Tribe after passage of the modern Constitution in 2012. He is a respected elder and esteemed tribal leader as an elected official of the current Wilton Rancheria Tribal Council. His expertise and leadership will be sorely missed. Dennis loved spending time reading and visiting with friends and family, but his main love was golfing. Now retired, you would find him driving the fairways two to three days a week at many of the best courses in the area. Dennis is survived by sisters, Sandi, wife of David Willey, of Lewiston, ID; Cindy Rhoades, of Jackson, CA; Kay Heffington, of Jackson, CA; brothers, Lester, husband of Susan Heffington, of Rancho Murieta, CA; Dana Heffington, of Ione, CA; David Heffington, of Jackson, CA; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at Daneri Mortuary Chapel in Jackson, CA, at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

