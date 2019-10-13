Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis L. "Denny" Dougherty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Newcastle, CA, age 79. Loving husband to Penny for 28 years. Father to Dawayne. Brother to Charles. Adopted by the Clark family when he married Penny. Graduated from Lincoln High in 1958. Hard working drywall finisher for 50 years. He signed many elevator shafts in high rises throughout Sacramento and the Bay Area. Member of District Council 16, Local 487 Drywall and Painters Union. Certified High Master shooter, he loved competing and rebuilding his loads. Loved beer, cigarettes and telling lies with his dry wall buddies for years. Moved back to the family ranch in 2001 and tore down the old house and built a beautiful ranch home for him and Penny, the cows and geese. Soon after he and Penny welcomed the creation of Kitten Central of Placer County, a non-profit neonate kitten rescue and medical clinic where over 5,000 kittens have been saved. KC invaded their lives and home and was welcomed every step of the way. Thank you Denny for your love of all the animals. A "Celebration of Life-Party" will be held at the Dougherty Ranch & Kitten Central 5130 Fruitvale Rd. Newcastle, CA 95658 on Saturday October 19th from 1 4PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Kitten Central.

Newcastle, CA, age 79. Loving husband to Penny for 28 years. Father to Dawayne. Brother to Charles. Adopted by the Clark family when he married Penny. Graduated from Lincoln High in 1958. Hard working drywall finisher for 50 years. He signed many elevator shafts in high rises throughout Sacramento and the Bay Area. Member of District Council 16, Local 487 Drywall and Painters Union. Certified High Master shooter, he loved competing and rebuilding his loads. Loved beer, cigarettes and telling lies with his dry wall buddies for years. Moved back to the family ranch in 2001 and tore down the old house and built a beautiful ranch home for him and Penny, the cows and geese. Soon after he and Penny welcomed the creation of Kitten Central of Placer County, a non-profit neonate kitten rescue and medical clinic where over 5,000 kittens have been saved. KC invaded their lives and home and was welcomed every step of the way. Thank you Denny for your love of all the animals. A "Celebration of Life-Party" will be held at the Dougherty Ranch & Kitten Central 5130 Fruitvale Rd. Newcastle, CA 95658 on Saturday October 19th from 1 4PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Kitten Central. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close