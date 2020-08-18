1/1
Dennis Lynn Shaw
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born September 2, 1946, in Rupert, Idaho, and passed away in Carmichael, California on August, 6, 2020, at the age of 73. Dennis leaves behind a heartbroken family, including his wife LaRue Shaw, son Jason Shaw, daughter Jocelyn August (Peter), grandchildren Marissa Shaw and Dylan Shaw, brother Gary Shaw (Kathleen). In addition, Dennis is survived by sister-in-law Beth Bentz (Michael) and brother-in-law Paul Woodward (Lynne), nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Adelia Shaw and his sister, Patsy Shaw. Raised in Rupert, Dennis graduated from Minico High School in 1964 and after college, he settled in California with his wife. Dennis and LaRue were 2 weeks shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Dennis retired from the State of California in 2009 after 34 years of service, much of his time spent at the Employment Development Department's administrative office in Sacramento. Dennis was well-read, well-informed, and curious about the world. In his retirement he and his wife had many memorable international adventures, including trips to New Zealand, Scotland and his absolute favorite, Paris. When not traveling, Dennis loved watching great movies, listening to jazz and discussing current events with his friends and family. An avid sports fan, Dennis was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and loved rooting for the Sacramento Kings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved