Dennis Michael McGee

November 5, 2020

Sacramento, California - Dennis passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2020, at the age of 63 years old. He was a kind and loving son, brother, father and friend. He touched the hearts of every person he met. Dennis was a committed father to Andrew, taking him to many 49ers, Giants, and Kings games. He always made sure Andrew made it to all of his soccer games, no matter where they were. A native of Sacramento, Dennis was a graduate of Del Campo High School, class of '75, and had retired from the State of California Board of Equalization after a long career. Dennis was predeceased by his father Charles, his sister Cathleen, his brother Timothy, and his wife Patti. He is survived by his son Andrew, mother Joan, brother Hugh (Tina), and sisters-in-law Jill and Janet. He will be dearly missed by Judi Santiago, who he spent the last five years with living and loving life to its fullest; his nieces Kitrice, Laura, Tara, and nephew Ryan. Dennis will truly be remembered by all those that knew him. A graveside service and burial will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, CA 95820.





