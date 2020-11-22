1/
Dennis Michael McGee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Michael McGee
November 5, 2020
Sacramento, California - Dennis passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2020, at the age of 63 years old. He was a kind and loving son, brother, father and friend. He touched the hearts of every person he met. Dennis was a committed father to Andrew, taking him to many 49ers, Giants, and Kings games. He always made sure Andrew made it to all of his soccer games, no matter where they were. A native of Sacramento, Dennis was a graduate of Del Campo High School, class of '75, and had retired from the State of California Board of Equalization after a long career. Dennis was predeceased by his father Charles, his sister Cathleen, his brother Timothy, and his wife Patti. He is survived by his son Andrew, mother Joan, brother Hugh (Tina), and sisters-in-law Jill and Janet. He will be dearly missed by Judi Santiago, who he spent the last five years with living and loving life to its fullest; his nieces Kitrice, Laura, Tara, and nephew Ryan. Dennis will truly be remembered by all those that knew him. A graveside service and burial will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, CA 95820.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.F. Gormley & Sons
2015 Capitol Ave
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 443-6513
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved