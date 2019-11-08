Reunited with his mom, dad, countless McShane/McCarthy relatives & friends. Dennis left this earth peacefully in the wee hours of Nov 6. He is survived by his spouse Sheila, children Christine, Jimmy (Rebecca), his brother Bill (Mary), sister Eileen (John) Carroll, brother-in-law to Sheila's siblings, Great Uncle/ Uncle to numerous nieces/ nephews. San Francisco native, graduate of Holy Name School, St. Ignatius High School, Cogswell College, Fire Protection Engineer (35 yrs), true 49er fan, musician/ songwriter, & college football fanatic. A celebration of life is on Sat Nov 9 @ 11 am @ Our Lady of Grace in West Sac (911 Park Blvd). In lieu of flowers donations to . For more info go to: www.gormleyandsons.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2019