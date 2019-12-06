Dennis, aka, Dad, Nut, Uncle Nutty passed away on November 04, 2019 In Sacramento, CA at the age of 76. He was born in Sanford,CO on December 21, 1942 to Herman and Helen Montano. He was preceded in death by brothers, Luther, Abie and Arthur(BO). Survived by daughters Anita,Tonia and Helena. Grandchildren Letisha,Sconscera, Keith, Porsha, Christopher,Vanessa and 3 Great-gr-children and brothers Jim and Pros. He was a special uncle to his nieces and nephews and so many friends. He spent the last 26 years with his life partner Terry Taylor, her girls Rhonda, Shawn(Carl)and their children Jarid and Jessica and his little buddy Chico. The family wants to give a loving thanks to Rhonda for the love and care she gave to him the last months of his life. He will forever be missed. A private life celebration to be held in January.

