Dennis S. Gaines, born April 11, 1944 sadly has passed away at age of 76 August 3, 2020 in Marysville, CA where he lived for 23 years. Dennis had an outstanding reputation as a truck driver hauling mobile homes for Ernie's Mobile Home Transport for 29 years. He is survived by his spouse of almost 27 years Shana Bodderj, 2 sons Ronnie and Dennis, 3 stepkids Brandon, Stephanie, and Jennifer 1 brother Larry and 1 sister Marsha. Dennis was very much loved and will be truly missed by all that knew him.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 28, 2020.
