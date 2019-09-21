Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Schmitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis M. Schmitz died peacefully in his sleep on September 12, 2019 in Oakland, California at the age of 82. Dennis was born in Dubuque, Iowa on August 11, 1937 to Anthony and Roselyn (Schwartz) Schmitz, the second of their five children. A gifted student and writer, Dennis graduated from Loras College and moved to Chicago to work as a community organizer with Young Christian Students (YCS). There, he met his future wife, Loretta (D'Agostino) Schmitza fellow YCS volunteer and graduate student. While working on a master's degree at the University of Chicago, Dennis decided to devote himself to writing. In 1960, he won the prestigious poetry-writing contest sponsored by Big Table Books and achieved his first publication. He taught at several colleges in the Midwest before coming to California State University, Sacramento in 1966, where he was a beloved professor of English for over thirty years. As a poet, Dennis was known for the depth, complexity, and humanity of his work. Throughout his life he was an advocate for social justice and the environment-- themes that featured prominently in his writing. He also had a wry sense of humor that came through in his verse. Favorite settings for his poetry included the Iowa landscapes of his childhood, the working-class neighborhoods of Chicago, and the rough beauty of the California coast. In addition to publishing numerous volumes of poetry, he won the Shelley Memorial Award for distinguished achievement from the Poetry Society of America, and Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship awards. A mentor for countless area writers, Dennis's honors culminated in him being named the first poet laureate of Sacramento in 1994. A lifelong basketball fan known for his wicked hook shot, Dennis played in pick-up games at Hornet Gym well into his sixties. After retiring from CSUS in 1999, Dennis and his wife moved to the Bay Area to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They spent their later years traveling to national parks, New Orleans, and Europe, and hiking their favorite beaches in Point Reyes and Half-Moon Bay. But, first and foremost, Dennis was always a writer, as he continued to compose up until the last days of his life. He is pre-deceased by his wife Loretta, and survived by his five children (Anne, Sara, Martha, Paul, and Matthew) and ten grandchildren (Alex, Rosali, Victoria, Josephine, Sophia, Daniel, Samuel, Gordon, Irene, and Peter). A memorial mass will be held at St. Augustine's Church, 400 Alcatraz Avenue in Oakland on Friday, October 25th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to ( ) or the Alameda County Community Foodbank (

