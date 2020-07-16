Dennis W. Smith of Citrus Heights California went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020 as a result of a long battle with Lung Cancer. He was born in Battlecreek Michigan. He was married to his wife Sheila for 35 years. He was a step father to Jill Harper, Lisa Sisley and Jeff (Jessica) Harper. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Ken Smith, mother, Edith Kawata, sister, Karen George and brother Rod Smith He is survived by his wife Sheila. Step children. Sister and brother in laws, Charlotte and Bill Gaultney of Oroville, CA. Sherry and George McAlister of Orangevale, CA. Brother and sister in law Bill and Erin Clarkson of Roseville, CA. His sister and brother in law. Patricia and Roland Jones. His nephews Mark and Chuck Jones and niece Denise Kithley. His brother in law Jim George. Niece Debbie George and Nephews Bob and Scott George. All of Michigan. He was a wonderful singer, and loved karaoke, bowling and shooting pool. A special thank you to the prayer team at Christ Community Church in Carmichael, CA and friends and neighbors for all the prayers and support. Also a special thank you to the staff at the V.A. hospital in Mather, CA and Sutter-Roseville hospital for all the care they extended to Dennis. He will be truly missed. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com