Dennis Yee was born in Sacramento, CA on March 8, 1957 to Bill and Sarah Yee and passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at the age of 63. He attended Sacramento High (Class of 1975) and graduated from Sacramento City College. He moved to Fresno in 1985 where he met Diane Ideta at a temple event. Dennis and Diane have been married for 29 years. In 1995 their lives were given even more meaning with the birth of their daughter, Marissa. Dennis worked for Heald College as Director of Admissions and Director of Placement, HR connect as Recruitment Manager, and was a Recruitment Consultant at Valley Children's Hospital for 19 years. He was active in multiple health organizations where he served as board member. He is survived by his wife, Diane and daughter Marissa. He leaves behind his parents Bill & Sarah Yee, brothers Ryan and Gerald (Sue) Yee. His sister in law Patti (Rev. Bob) Oshita and brother in law Rick (Stacy) Ideta and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis loved the SF Giants, taking summer vacations with his family, and eating at his favorite restaurants (especially Chinese food and dim sum). The family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff at St. Agnes Medical Center for their compassionate care as well as Dr. Dennis Nakata and Dr. Mike Saul for their advocacy. Due to the current health protocols and with concern for the safety of friends and family, a private family service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store