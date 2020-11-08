1/
Dennis Wright
1955 - 2020
Dennis Wright
October 25, 2020
Orangevale, California - Dennis John Wright 1-13-1955 to 10-25-2020 Dennis was born to Marilynn and Melvin Wright. He had 3 siblings Danny, Denise and Debbie.He was a treasured husband to Glynn, proud dad to Samantha, Brittany, Heather and Taryn and fun loving grandpa to Brandon, Brooklyn, Bella, Blake and Jacob. He served his country for 6 years in the USAF and used his knowledge to become a hvac tech later in life. At ACE he found a job, coworkers and customers he loved to be with. After a very hard 5 year fight with cancer he lost the battle but never lost his spirit. A celebration of this wonderful man's life will be held Sunday 11/15/2020 from 12 pm to 4pm at 6927 Escallonia Dr. Orangevale CA 95662. Please come to share a memory and for safety we ask to please wear a mask.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Dennis was always willing to help anybody who need it . I worked with him at Ace and learned a lot from him especially how honest and respectful he was to the people he came across when addressing their hvac systems and what needed to be done to fix , or even sometimes be replaced . I did many installs with Dennis and he would always answer his phone if a problem came up , or would even come to the job to assist if needed. He taught me a lot not only about work , but how to be good and loving person to all . You will be missed my brother , thank you for everything you taught me in life and may your soul rest easy now .
Nick
Coworker
November 6, 2020
I knew Dennis for 20+ years. He was a great family friend to my father and I. Became a wonderful father to my sister Taryn. Always knew how to crack a quick joke at get togethers go get a laugh out of us all. I was amazed on how he always kept a good spirit after he was diagnosed. Almost seemed like he was just fine. Shows how strong he was at heart and didnt let the scary news bring him down. He will be missed. RIP buddy.
-Denai
Denai Croley
Friend
November 6, 2020
You fought so hard and so long. Rest now my love.....
Glynn Wright
Spouse
November 6, 2020
Taryn Franks
Daughter
