Dennis Wright

October 25, 2020

Orangevale, California - Dennis John Wright 1-13-1955 to 10-25-2020 Dennis was born to Marilynn and Melvin Wright. He had 3 siblings Danny, Denise and Debbie.He was a treasured husband to Glynn, proud dad to Samantha, Brittany, Heather and Taryn and fun loving grandpa to Brandon, Brooklyn, Bella, Blake and Jacob. He served his country for 6 years in the USAF and used his knowledge to become a hvac tech later in life. At ACE he found a job, coworkers and customers he loved to be with. After a very hard 5 year fight with cancer he lost the battle but never lost his spirit. A celebration of this wonderful man's life will be held Sunday 11/15/2020 from 12 pm to 4pm at 6927 Escallonia Dr. Orangevale CA 95662. Please come to share a memory and for safety we ask to please wear a mask.





