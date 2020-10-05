Densil born Feb 21, 1936 in Taneyville, Missouri, left this earth on Sept 9th in Sacramento, CA at the young age of 84. He is preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Starnes McGinnis and stepdaughter Sandra Lames McGinnis. Survived by his amazing wife, Hermenegilda (NeNe), McGinnis and daughter Vonnie Mcginnis. Densil had 9 grandkids, 16 great grandkids, and 2 great great grandkids, plus his dog and his cats! Boy did he love and spoil them! I'm talking about the dog and cats! Densil grew up in Taneyville, Missouri with his parents Edward and Cuma McGinnis (Claussen), also his three brothers and 2 sisters. Eventually they all moved to Courtland, CA where Densil went to school and graduated from Courtland High School. Densil was a member of the US Army in 1965, became a sheriff and later on worked as a tow truck driver and managed an auto mechanic shop. Densil could fix anything in a heartbeat and knew everything about cars. After retiring, Densil took on the huge task of taking care of his grandkids and enjoyed life by going back and forth to the Philippines with his wife. Densil pretty much was a quiet guy, but seriously loved his family! In his famous words, "OK then, we'll talk to you later.:" His Legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted and helped with. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 Am Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center: 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento CA. 95820 with Fr. Arnold Paras Parungao, officiating. Burial will be in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concern. May God continue to bless you!



