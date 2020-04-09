Derek Allen Bonslett, age 23 of Galt , Ca passed away on 3/10/2020. Born 1/13/197. With his passing we have lost a funny, sweet young man. Derek loved to tell a good joke, as well as hear one. Preceded in death by father Allen. Survived by mother Nicki, and sister Elizabeth . Loved by family and friends. Forever in our hearts, he will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Derek's name. Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2020