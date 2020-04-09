Derek Allen Bonslett

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek Allen Bonslett.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Derek Allen Bonslett, age 23 of Galt , Ca passed away on 3/10/2020. Born 1/13/197. With his passing we have lost a funny, sweet young man. Derek loved to tell a good joke, as well as hear one. Preceded in death by father Allen. Survived by mother Nicki, and sister Elizabeth . Loved by family and friends. Forever in our hearts, he will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Derek's name. Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations