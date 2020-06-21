Desirée Coffin Garcia, born on February 27, 1971 in Sacramento, California passed away peacefully at her home on May 21, 2020. From the minute that Desirée arrived in this world, she was a bright light shining through her incredible personality; a true red head who always had a vision and worked to accomplish it. Desirée spent her earliest years in South Land Park before moving to Greenhaven where she graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1989. She went to Humboldt State University and received her Bachelor's Degree in Art History in 1993. After graduating from Humboldt, she moved to San Francisco and fulfilled a lifelong dream of hers. During this time, she worked for Butterfield & Butterfield Auction House as an appraiser of fine art. Later, Desirée moved back to Sacramento and worked for the State of California in various departments but always in Human Resources. She was an amazing recruiter and trainer, an analyst in Employee Health and Wellness as an Equal Employment Opportunity coordinator. Desirée's passion for Egyptian art would eventually lead her on a grand adventure to explore Egypt's antiquities and availed her to see some of the Wonders of the World. She was a sincere and genuine friend to many and someone you could count on through thick and thin. Desirée was always inclusive and remembered little details that would make things special for those she cared about, she took her Auntie duties seriously. She enjoyed extended trips to Aptos, Tahoe, Santa Cruz, and most importantly Disneyland. When at home, she loved going to concerts, the theatre and looked forward to spending the holidays with her family and friends, especially Halloween and Christmas. Desirée was often the keeper of traditions that kept the energy going on many annual events. If you are looking for a simple way to honor Desirée, find a classic movie, especially Hitchcock, and raise a glass in her honor. If you need a reason to smile, put on some Elvis, Lloyd Cole & the Commotions or Chris Isaak and know she would have enjoyed the music with you. In the last hours of her life, she struggled to talk and would not settle until we understood and acknowledged her gratitude. All who knew Desirée felt her kindness, patience, strength and love for animals. We will forever love and cherish our memories of her. Desirée, a descendent from Tristram Coffin by way of the James line, a 12 th generation of a Nantucket whaling family, is survived by her beloved husband Josh Garcia, loving parents Camille King, David and Jill Coffin, and was the best sister to Courtney Coffin-Jensen, brother-in-law Carl Jensen and nephews Soren and Ansel Jensen, brother and sister-in-law Jake and Christie Garcia and niece and nephew Bella and Nico, step-brothers Matthew (Rafa) and Brian (Marilee) Manning, and nieces Makenna, Savannah, and Madeline Manning. Desirée was also surrounded by loving aunts and uncles: Shirley Burns, Barbara Tash-Fackenthall, Lynda and Ahmed Alei, Bill and Lori Fackenthall, Monika and Noel Coffin and John (Andy) Coffin. She also had lots of fun-loving cousins: Paula Pleasha, Laura Spengeman, Jim Coffin, Wendy Tonkinson, Nikki Rosenberg, Kirt and Kevin Browning, David Coffin, Vickie Tiche, Kent Fackenthall and Keri Fackenthall-Bracewall, Andy and Jared Burns-Coffin, Heidi Tash-Ngo and Molly Tash-Gatti. She is preceded in death by her caring and devoted grandparents, Arlene and Arnold Wheeler, Bill and Beth Fackenthall and uncles Frank Tash and Jim Coffin. We extend our love and gratitude to Desirée's fabulous hospice nurse, Stephanie Smith. She was an incredible support to Desirée and her family during difficult times. Family and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life at Park Terrace Swim Club on a future date when social distancing requirements are lifting. For those planning to attend, please send an email to rememberingdez@gmail.com.



