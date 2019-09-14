Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DeWitt Ennis Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeWitt Ennis Hamilton passed away on February 10, 2019 at the age of 96, in Orangevale, California. He was born in Oklahoma on December 26, 1922. He served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. After being stationed in Okinawa, he came home and was honorably discharged in December 1945. After the war he made his home in the Sacramento area where he lived for over 70 years. He had two daughters, Barbara Hamilton Husby and Janet Hamilton Mitchell and two adopted children, Kary Knudslien and Karen Knudslien (Mortensen) Anderson. He worked in the Civil Service at McClellan Air Force Base until he retired. When he retired, he and his wife, Bernadine, discovered the joy of travel and, after accomplishing their goal of visiting every state in the United States, took off to see the world. DeWitt loved cruise ships and wrote stories about their adventures in places like Bali, Australia, China, and Egypt; always returning to their home base in Citrus Heights, California. DeWitt was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49'ers. He tried not to miss a game; even when his eyesight faltered he would listen through a headset to cheer them on and do a little armchair quarterbacking. In later years, his wife was diagnosed with dementia and he became her caregiver, keeping her in the home they shared for 50 years. In 2016 Bernadine went to live in a memory care home and, in 2017, after a fall, DeWitt also moved to the same home in Orangevale, Ca. where he passed away in February. DeWitt is survived by his wife, Bernadine, his daughters Barbara Husby, Janet Mitchell, and Karen Anderson, 4 grandsons (Erik Mortensen, Matthew Mortensen, Richard Mitchell, Robert (Bob) Mitchell), several great-grandchildren, his sister Lorraine (Bobbie) Olson, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved rescue Chihuahua, Perro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lorraine Hamilton, several siblings, and his son, Kary Knudslien. His family will be gathering for a celebration of his life on September 15, 2019 at his daughter Karen's home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

