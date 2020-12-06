1/1
Diana Borg
1938 - 2020
Diana Borg
May 31, 1938 - November 21, 2020
Lincoln, California - After a brief illness, Diana Lee Borg, beloved wife, mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, died on November 21, 2020, in Roseville, CA at the age of 82. Diana was born on May 31, 1938 in Lodi, Ca to Albert Edgar Wiley and Violet Marion Wiley. After graduating from Grant Union High School in Sacramento County, Diana met Robert Glenn (Bob) Borg in Sacramento and they married in Reno, Nevada on February 15, 1958, beginning their more than 57-year marriage. More than anything, Diana loved her family. She was preceded in Death by her Husband, Robert Borg on November 21, 2015. She is survived by her children Steve Borg and Wendy Burgess, her grandchildren Shaina Borg, Paul and Jessica Burgess, and her great-granddaughter Zoey Hill. Diana and Bob also shared a love of dogs, sometimes having up to five. They were always willing to dog sit or foster dogs and they could be seen walking multiple dogs around the streets of Sun City Lincoln Hills. Diana and Bob took their last of over 20 cruises in October 2015. Diana lost her fight on the morning of November 21, 2020, after spending time surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Alzheimer's Association and Placer SPCA.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel - FD1990
6920 Destiny Drive
Rocklin, CA 95677
916.791.2273
December 1, 2020
I worked with Diana for nearly 5 years as one of her caregivers, and we had such good times! From our weekly run to Dennys in Newcastle for her favorite soup and sandwich, to zipping around the back roads of Hwy 193 in my little red Golf, to silliness at Rachel's Hair Salon, we managed to have fun and some great laughs~ even though Diana dearly missed her husband Bob and often fretted without him. I can rejoice in knowing they are now together again, and struggle with the joy of their reunion and my sorrow that my time with her is over.
Thank you, Diana, for letting me be a part of your life! It's been an absolute pleasure.
Julie Lambirth
Friend
