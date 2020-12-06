Diana Borg
May 31, 1938 - November 21, 2020
Lincoln, California - After a brief illness, Diana Lee Borg, beloved wife, mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, died on November 21, 2020, in Roseville, CA at the age of 82. Diana was born on May 31, 1938 in Lodi, Ca to Albert Edgar Wiley and Violet Marion Wiley. After graduating from Grant Union High School in Sacramento County, Diana met Robert Glenn (Bob) Borg in Sacramento and they married in Reno, Nevada on February 15, 1958, beginning their more than 57-year marriage. More than anything, Diana loved her family. She was preceded in Death by her Husband, Robert Borg on November 21, 2015. She is survived by her children Steve Borg and Wendy Burgess, her grandchildren Shaina Borg, Paul and Jessica Burgess, and her great-granddaughter Zoey Hill. Diana and Bob also shared a love of dogs, sometimes having up to five. They were always willing to dog sit or foster dogs and they could be seen walking multiple dogs around the streets of Sun City Lincoln Hills. Diana and Bob took their last of over 20 cruises in October 2015. Diana lost her fight on the morning of November 21, 2020, after spending time surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the Alzheimer's Association
and Placer SPCA.