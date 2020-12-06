I worked with Diana for nearly 5 years as one of her caregivers, and we had such good times! From our weekly run to Dennys in Newcastle for her favorite soup and sandwich, to zipping around the back roads of Hwy 193 in my little red Golf, to silliness at Rachel's Hair Salon, we managed to have fun and some great laughs~ even though Diana dearly missed her husband Bob and often fretted without him. I can rejoice in knowing they are now together again, and struggle with the joy of their reunion and my sorrow that my time with her is over.

Thank you, Diana, for letting me be a part of your life! It's been an absolute pleasure.

Julie Lambirth

Friend