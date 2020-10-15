1/
Diana Manners
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Manners
June 13, 1953 - October 3, 2020
Sacramento, California - Diana Marie Manners of Sacramento passed away peacefully on October 3rd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years Leon Lee and her parents James and Marjorie. She is survived by her husband of 17 years Dale Manners, her children Jason (Elaine), Melinda (Brad), Yvonne (Mark), her grandchildren Zackary, Allison, Angela, Siena, Ryland, Dylan, Carter, her stepdaughters Tracy (Kirk), Kristen (Lacy), her siblings Lyle (Lou-Ann), Dean, Gina and many nieces and nephews. Diana enjoyed travel, sewing and spending time with family and friends. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley Cemetery in Dixon, California. A celebration of life will be held on October 24th.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved