Diana Manners

June 13, 1953 - October 3, 2020

Sacramento, California - Diana Marie Manners of Sacramento passed away peacefully on October 3rd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years Leon Lee and her parents James and Marjorie. She is survived by her husband of 17 years Dale Manners, her children Jason (Elaine), Melinda (Brad), Yvonne (Mark), her grandchildren Zackary, Allison, Angela, Siena, Ryland, Dylan, Carter, her stepdaughters Tracy (Kirk), Kristen (Lacy), her siblings Lyle (Lou-Ann), Dean, Gina and many nieces and nephews. Diana enjoyed travel, sewing and spending time with family and friends. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley Cemetery in Dixon, California. A celebration of life will be held on October 24th.





