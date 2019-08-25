With her family beside her, Diana McGurk went home to the Lord on Aug. 17 after battling endometrial cancer. Diana never wanted her illness to define her, but to instead witness Christ's love and everlasting mercy to others. Even during treatment, she co-organized memorial service receptions and assisted with dinners for the homeless at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church; made baby quilts, potholders, and doll clothes for family and friends; shared her love of sewing and crafts with granddaughter Bess; and enjoyed quiet times with loved ones. Diana was born in Glendale, CA to Calvin and Maxine Warren. She met and married Jack while at Humboldt State College, where she completed a Bachelor's in Home Economics. Diana and Jack spent 20 years in San Pablo, raising daughters Michelle and Kimberly, then in 1987, the family moved to Fair Oaks. Diana spent 20 years as an administrative assistant at Intel in Folsom. Diana was an active volunteer through her life, most recently at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon. Diana is survived by her husband Jack McGurk, father Calvin Warren (age 103), daughters Michelle McGurk (Chuck Barry) of San Jose and Kimberly Hauner (Charley), and granddaughter Bess Hauner of Lodi. She is also survived by her sister Julie Crozier, sisters-in-law Peggy McGurk, Carol Gonzalez, Danelle Laiblin (Lance), brother- in-law David McGurk, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Diana's caregivers from Kaiser Sacramento Hospice who made Diana's passage so much easier with your love and care. A celebration of Diana's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, 11427 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Fair Oaks, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orangevale- Fair Oaks Food Bank, www.orangevalefoodbank.org.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2019