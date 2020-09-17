It is with immeasurable sadness, the family of Diana (Owen) White shares of her passing on September 9, 2020, shortly after her 62nd birthday having courageously beat cancer for 13 years. Diana was born September 3, 1958 in Sacramento and was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Sacramento High School, followed with a degree in accounting from Sacramento State, and had a distinguished 37-year career as a public servant. Diana welcomed easily, loved deeply, gave generously, and fought fiercely. Diana enjoyed spending time making memories and sharing a smile with those she loved. Diana's inspiration will live on through her husband Tony, her son Robert Ducay, her sister Christine, her brother Douglas, her grandchildren Camille, Colleen, and Jared, stepchildren, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Passing before her were her parents Bill and Helen Owen, her sister Leuenda, her brother Robert, and her niece Wendy. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 Thursday, September 24, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Wellness Within Cancer Support Services or the Me-One Foundation.



