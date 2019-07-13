Diane Buzzard, 72, peacefully passed away Saturday July 6th, 2019 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California. She is survived by her husband Melvin and her children Stephen and Stephanie. Friends and family are welcome to her Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 and the Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 all at St. Mel Catholic Church (4745 Pennsylvania Blvd., Fair Oaks, CA) with a reception to follow in the St. Mel Parish Center. Her body will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 13, 2019