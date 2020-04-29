Beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother Diane Elaine Unger passed into eternal life on April 27, 2020. She was born in 1941, and had a very active personal and professional life. She was educated at Shippensburg University, where she got her degree in education. She married her husband of 56 years in 1963. She is survived by her loving husband Edward, her daughter Dana (Unger) Jacques (Daniel), her grandchildren Ryan and Tristan, her sister Gloria (Luzzatto) Koss (Steve), and her nephew Eric Rightmyer. She enjoyed many artistic hobbies, and worked as a very talented elementary teacher, and executive trainer at MetLife and CIGNA. A memorial service is planned at Sunrise Senior Living at Rocklin. As Diane was a dedicated and inspired teacher, please consider making a donation in her name to the National Education Association through neafoundation.org.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 29, 2020