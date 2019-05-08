Diane went to join the other angels in Heaven on May 1, 2019. She was born April 12, 1962 and is survived by her father James, mother Barbara, brothers Rick, Greg, and Kenny, daughter Nichole, granddaughter Santana, and many loving nephews and nieces. Diane was a devoted and loving mother who touched people's hearts with her sense of humor and kindness. A memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Valley Cremation and Funeral Care in Roseville at 1pm Friday, May10th.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 8, 2019