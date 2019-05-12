Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Marie (Rodriguez) Rhodes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Los Angeles, California on November 26, 1961, Diane peacefully passed away April 22, 2019 in Sacramento, California at the age of 57 from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She bravely fought the disease with dignity and grace. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Thomas Anthony Rhodes, daughter Olivia Vianna Rhodes; mother Connie Rodriguez, father Raymond Rodriguez, mother-in-law, Eva M. Rhodes, sister and brother, Lisa Estell and Richard Rodriguez; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Michelle Rodriguez, Steve Estell, Eva Maria Rhodes, Kathleen Rhodes and Walter Rhodes. Diane is also survived by her niece and nephew, Lexi and Max Rodriguez, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Diane graduated from Ramona Convent High School in Alhambra, California and Whittier College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a life force for those who knew her and was an extremely attentive and loving wife, mother and friend. The relationship she had with her husband and daughter was one steeped in love and devotion. Her warmth and love was a blessing to all those fortunate to know her. Diane worked in several different professional capacities, but truly found her calling as the Volunteer Services Manager for Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, where she mentored and managed hundreds of volunteers, as well as her staff. Diane touched many with her kind and gentle demeanor, selfless ways, and infectious smile. A Celebration of Life honoring Diane will be held May 18th at Pioneer Congregation Church, 2700 L Street, in Sacramento at 11:00 am.

Born in Los Angeles, California on November 26, 1961, Diane peacefully passed away April 22, 2019 in Sacramento, California at the age of 57 from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She bravely fought the disease with dignity and grace. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Thomas Anthony Rhodes, daughter Olivia Vianna Rhodes; mother Connie Rodriguez, father Raymond Rodriguez, mother-in-law, Eva M. Rhodes, sister and brother, Lisa Estell and Richard Rodriguez; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Michelle Rodriguez, Steve Estell, Eva Maria Rhodes, Kathleen Rhodes and Walter Rhodes. Diane is also survived by her niece and nephew, Lexi and Max Rodriguez, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Diane graduated from Ramona Convent High School in Alhambra, California and Whittier College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a life force for those who knew her and was an extremely attentive and loving wife, mother and friend. The relationship she had with her husband and daughter was one steeped in love and devotion. Her warmth and love was a blessing to all those fortunate to know her. Diane worked in several different professional capacities, but truly found her calling as the Volunteer Services Manager for Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, where she mentored and managed hundreds of volunteers, as well as her staff. Diane touched many with her kind and gentle demeanor, selfless ways, and infectious smile. A Celebration of Life honoring Diane will be held May 18th at Pioneer Congregation Church, 2700 L Street, in Sacramento at 11:00 am. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close