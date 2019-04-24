Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Roberta Stokes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Roberta Stokes, 78, of Citrus Heights, passed away April 20, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. She was born to the late Diane Guiffre in Fort Bragg, California, on Jan. 25th, 1941. Diane is survived by her husband Lyman (Leon), her brother Rodney (Rod), her children Michael, David, Julie and Lorayne (Lori), her step children, Richard (Rick) and Michael, her beautiful Grandchildren Deana, Jhaden, Elizabeth, Desiree, Sheree, Jason, Erick, Alea, Janelle, Haley, Christian, Nick, Sam and Jake, as well as several great grandchildren. Diane lived in Citrus Heights for the past 30 years. She was a warm soul who never met a stranger. She had a zest for life and loved the Lord. She was passionate about cooking and she loved to laugh and play games with family and friends. Known for her affectionate hugs and lip stick kisses, her memory will be kept deeply in our hearts. Thank you Diane - Wife, Mom, Grandma, Aunt and Sister, for all the love you shared. You will be missed dearly.

Diane Roberta Stokes, 78, of Citrus Heights, passed away April 20, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. She was born to the late Diane Guiffre in Fort Bragg, California, on Jan. 25th, 1941. Diane is survived by her husband Lyman (Leon), her brother Rodney (Rod), her children Michael, David, Julie and Lorayne (Lori), her step children, Richard (Rick) and Michael, her beautiful Grandchildren Deana, Jhaden, Elizabeth, Desiree, Sheree, Jason, Erick, Alea, Janelle, Haley, Christian, Nick, Sam and Jake, as well as several great grandchildren. Diane lived in Citrus Heights for the past 30 years. She was a warm soul who never met a stranger. She had a zest for life and loved the Lord. She was passionate about cooking and she loved to laugh and play games with family and friends. Known for her affectionate hugs and lip stick kisses, her memory will be kept deeply in our hearts. Thank you Diane - Wife, Mom, Grandma, Aunt and Sister, for all the love you shared. You will be missed dearly. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019

