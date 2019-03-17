Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Rose Werner. View Sign

Diane Rose Werner 65, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, at her home in Carmichael. Born in Rome, New York on October 8, 1953, Diane was the fourth oldest of six children of Andrew and Rose Durda. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Andrew Durda, and her adoring husband Mark D. Werner, who passed away on March 19, 2013. Diane worked for 30 years for the State of California. She developed many lifelong loving friendships with her co- workers. Diane retired from CAlPERS May 1, 2009. Diane and Mark loved to go camping and cruising. They were active members of the Carmichael Moose Lodge. Diane and Mark loved to spend time with family and friends and their pampered dogs, Rusty and Rosie. Diane is survived by her sisters Evelyn Maio (Dominick) and Angela Sartain and brothers Stanley Durda (Nora) and Guy Durda (Dorothy). She is also survived by seven nephews, two nieces, and several great nephews and nieces, and two great great nephews all of whom she loved dearly! A memorial service for Diane will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4706 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608.

