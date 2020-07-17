Diann Smooth, loving wife, mother, and grandmother was called home at the age of 72 on July 2nd, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a warrior of Christ in all capacities and an Educator/Administrator for Del Paso Heights Unified School District for 34 years. She is survived by her sister Almeta Perry, husband(James Jr.) of 48 years, children, James (Allegra), Leeah (Donnell), Erron (Patricia) Justin (La Dawna) grandchildren LaVaughn, Tamia, Justina, James, Myah, Maleah, Justin, Jaymin, Ameenah, Justis and numerous extended family and friends. She led a life of faith, wisdom, and selflessness to all who knew her, and will truly be missed. A celebration of life will be held later TBD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store