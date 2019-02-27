Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianna Bryant. View Sign

Dianna was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on October 13, 1949 to Joan and Gene Yeager. The family moved to Sacramento California, where Dianna attended Holy Family and graduated from San Juan High School in 1968. She then left home to pursue a modeling career. She ultimately settled in Fair Oaks. It was there that she discovered her passion for gardening & sewing. She could be found assisting in the lunchroom or during recess at Earl LeGette Elementary. She was most happy volunteering and playing an active role in her girls' lives. She enjoyed working in the service industry and had many jobs working for Bobby McGee's, La Hacienda, & the Juke Box. But her true passion was decorating. She worked for Calico Corners for several years and retired from there in 2014. She enjoyed spending her days working on her garden, shopping, or spending time with family & friends. Dianna is preceded in death by her mother, Joan Smith; her father, Gene Yeager; and her brother, Laurence Smith; she is survived by her sister: Michele Shepard; her children: Samantha Bryant Sweezy and her husband John, Stephanie, & Christina; her grandchildren: Nicole Diamond-Payne and her husband Jeffrey, Michael, Taylor, Hannah, Levi, and Lucca; and her caregiver: Brenda Doyle.

