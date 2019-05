Dianne Marie Jorgensen of Rocklin died unexpectedly at home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on January 15, 1940 in Portland, Maine. She was predeceased by her parents John & Elva Kovtynovich of Eugene, Oregon, and younger brother Dan Kovtynovich. Dianne grew up in Eugene, Oregon; graduated from South Eugene High School and attended Oregon State University. She was married to John Horrillo from 1959-1981. They raised two children, daughter Kristin of Encinitas and son Scott of Rocklin. Dianne and Jim Jorgensen were married on June 20, 1987; Dianne worked as an executive secretary for Williams Realty and transitioned to a special needs instructor with ARC-PC. Dianne and Jim have been active in volunteer work with SS. Peter and Paul Church Rocklin and St. Vincent De Paul Roseville. Dianne and Jim traveled extensively to Kenya, Zambia, Australia, New Zealand, China, England, Denmark, Russia, and cruised to Alaska and Hawaii. During summers they enjoyed family holidays in Bandon, Oregon and traveling throughout the USA. Our gracious Dianne will be missed by her husband Jim, son Scott and his wife Elizabeth, daughter Kristin of Encinitas, grandson Abraham who attends UCLA , sister Karen Racely of Ruston, WA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. At her request there will be no services.