Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Marie Jorgensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dianne Marie Jorgensen of Rocklin died unexpectedly at home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on January 15, 1940 in Portland, Maine. She was predeceased by her parents John & Elva Kovtynovich of Eugene, Oregon, and younger brother Dan Kovtynovich. Dianne grew up in Eugene, Oregon; graduated from South Eugene High School and attended Oregon State University. She was married to John Horrillo from 1959-1981. They raised two children, daughter Kristin of Encinitas and son Scott of Rocklin. Dianne and Jim Jorgensen were married on June 20, 1987; Dianne worked as an executive secretary for Williams Realty and transitioned to a special needs instructor with ARC-PC. Dianne and Jim have been active in volunteer work with SS. Peter and Paul Church Rocklin and St. Vincent De Paul Roseville. Dianne and Jim traveled extensively to Kenya, Zambia, Australia, New Zealand, China, England, Denmark, Russia, and cruised to Alaska and Hawaii. During summers they enjoyed family holidays in Bandon, Oregon and traveling throughout the USA. Our gracious Dianne will be missed by her husband Jim, son Scott and his wife Elizabeth, daughter Kristin of Encinitas, grandson Abraham who attends UCLA, sister Karen Racely of Ruston, WA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. At her request there will be no services.

Dianne Marie Jorgensen of Rocklin died unexpectedly at home on May 16, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on January 15, 1940 in Portland, Maine. She was predeceased by her parents John & Elva Kovtynovich of Eugene, Oregon, and younger brother Dan Kovtynovich. Dianne grew up in Eugene, Oregon; graduated from South Eugene High School and attended Oregon State University. She was married to John Horrillo from 1959-1981. They raised two children, daughter Kristin of Encinitas and son Scott of Rocklin. Dianne and Jim Jorgensen were married on June 20, 1987; Dianne worked as an executive secretary for Williams Realty and transitioned to a special needs instructor with ARC-PC. Dianne and Jim have been active in volunteer work with SS. Peter and Paul Church Rocklin and St. Vincent De Paul Roseville. Dianne and Jim traveled extensively to Kenya, Zambia, Australia, New Zealand, China, England, Denmark, Russia, and cruised to Alaska and Hawaii. During summers they enjoyed family holidays in Bandon, Oregon and traveling throughout the USA. Our gracious Dianne will be missed by her husband Jim, son Scott and his wife Elizabeth, daughter Kristin of Encinitas, grandson Abraham who attends UCLA, sister Karen Racely of Ruston, WA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. At her request there will be no services. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close