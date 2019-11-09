Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dick U. Uno. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dick U. Uno peacefully passed on October 21 at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife Ruby, sons Rick, (Irene) and Rob (Elke), and grandchildren Beth, Ricky, and Robbie. Dick was born in Ault, Colorado and grew up with his 9 siblings, working on the family farm. At the outbreak of WWII, Dick volunteered for the US Army and served in Europe. After the war, Dick earned his BA at Colorado State. He met Ruby Oji, while she was living in Denver, they married in 1952 and lived in Colorado for a few years. Soon after Rick was born, they moved to Sacramento. Dick was a teacher for a few years, then after earning his Masters of Administration at Sacramento State, he became an elementary school principal at Arlington Oaks, Westfield, then Westmore Oaks, in W. Sacramento, until his retirement in 1984. Dick cared about his faculty like family and for years hosted a Christmas Party at our home. Dick loved to hang out with friends whether over a meal, drinks or playing poker. Dick and Ruby would host dinner/poker parties over the years and a New Year's eve party each year until he was 93. Dick loved to watch his favorite teams, the Dodgers, Celtics and Steelers. Dick was active in the community and was a member of the Post 895, among other organizations. He especially enjoyed his fellow W. Sacramento Rotarians (and the pre-meeting in the bar at the Pheasant Club). He was very proud of his work on the W. Sacramento Rotary Club scholarship program raising funds and awarding scholarships to well-deserving students from W. Sacramento, Bryte, and Broderick. Dick really encouraged his sons and later on, his grandchildren, to do well in school and better themselves through a college education. He really loved his grandchildren and would keep his swimming pool in pristine condition every summer for his grandkids to enjoy with their friends. Dick would pick Beth and Ricky up from school every day. He attended each of his grandchildren's soccer, basketball, and baseball games, cross country meets, and band performances, not to mention every graduation. He was their number one fan. Dick cherished his friends and family and was known for his sense of humor and generosity. We all knew that he had our back. We will miss you Dad/grandpa and we will never forget you. Dick was buried in a private ceremony. Please join us in a celebration of life at the Pheasant Club, 2525 Jefferson Blvd., W. Sacramento, on November 30, from 2 to 4 pm. Donations in Dick's name can be made to the W. Sacramento Rotary Club scholarship fund, 837 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento, CA 95691.

