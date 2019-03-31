Dick Webb 80, passed away March 19, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA Dick was born in Long Beach, CA. Served in the Navy after High School. Retired after 29 years from Bank of America in 1996. Worked in Sacramento then San Francisco and Concord. Moved to Elk Grove in 2001. Survived by Kathy, his wife of 55 years, daughters Dana (Ted) and Valerie (Paul), grandchildren Amanda, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Hannah, Natalie and his sister Doris (Mike). No service at his request.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dick Webb.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019