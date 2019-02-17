Dicy L. Hewitson, 5/22/1943 10/18/2018. A great wife, mother and lifelong friend to everyone she met, she is survived by 4 daughters, Cap. Christine Green Sargent Trogan, Diana Phipps, Wendy Hewitson and Lisa Hewitson, 9 grandchildren and over 16 great grandchildren. A service will be held for both Walter & Dicy at 10:00 A.M. Saturday May 11th at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA.
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
(916) 969-1251
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019