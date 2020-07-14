Our community lost a pillar of strength on July 7, 2020 when Dino Lovisa passed away at his home in Rocklin, surrounded by his family. He was 88. Dino was born on Saint Patrick's Day, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio to his Italian immigrant parents, Antonio Lovisa and Giselda Zambon. At the age of 3, Dino arrived in California with his parents and two siblings, Anna and Walter, and the family settled into Sacramento. Dino attended parochial school where he met the love of his life and future bride in the third grade, Lucretia Domich. Dino loved telling the story of how he met his bride-to-be and how he told his little brother and schoolmates at Immaculate Conception and then Christian Brothers High School that he would end up marrying Lu. Keeping his word, Dino and Lu began dating at 16, were married at 20, had two beautiful daughters, Antoinette (Stephen James) and Carolyn (Terry Albers), and never looked back. The pair shared 68 enchanting years of marriage together. Family was a pivotal part of Dino's life so it was natural for him to begin working with his dad at the family's terrazzo company, Lovisa Terrazzo. Upon his dad's retirement, Dino took over the family business with his brother Walter, always remembering his father's teachings about faith, values and what it means to be a moral husband, father and man. Dino wore many hats throughout his life and was involved in several projects. After he sold Lovisa Terrazzo, he helped build several of the Leatherby's Creameries as a construction manager. He then became a project manager for the creamery and, after successfully trying his hand at sales, became a top sales manager for Capitol Wholesale Appliances. In his later years, Dino volunteered at Saints Peter & Paul Church, many times enlisting his doting grandchildren, Kyle, Dina, Kelli and Danielle, to help out. Dino also provided his support to the Knights of Columbus and donated his time to the charity Saint Vincent de Paul. Later, Dino became passionate about woodworking and enjoyed crafting trinkets for his friends and family. Indeed, most of those closest to Dino have a handmade cross hanging over their doors, a jewelry box resting on their nightstands, a puzzle for their little ones to play with or some other kind of novelty which remains undoubtedly close to their hearts. Dino loved to travel with his wife and family around the world. Hawaii was one of his favorite family destinations and he spent many memorable trips there. He was blessed with an unwavering faith and love for God which remained with him until the end. Dino loved God, his family and his country. He has been and will continue to be a major presence in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, a great dad and had the admiration of all who were blessed to know him. Dino will be remembered for his strength, his steadfast faith in God which resulted in a lifetime of selfless volunteerism, his generous heart, his steady hands and his twinkling blue eyes. His memorial service will be on YouTube Thursday 11:00 AM July 16th at https://youtu.be/SlaGAqzMmOE
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in support of the Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.