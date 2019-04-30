Diva Reginato, passed away April 20, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving mother of Robyn Simas, Sherri Reginato & Gaylen Milligan. Mother-in-law of Bill & Mark. Beloved grandmother of Brian Simas, Vincent Mina, Jonathan & Michelle Milligan & great-grandmother of Taylor Simas. Proceeded in death by beloved husband Robert Reginato & brother Leroy Andreoni. Survived by numerous family members. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral service Friday, May 3rd at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 30, 2019