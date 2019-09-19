Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dixie R. Wilks-Owens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dixie R. Wilks-Owens born November 1, 1943, passed away on June 23, 2019 at age 75. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard L. Owens and her brother, David Wilks. She is survived by: her daughter, Tonya Lindsay; son Scott Slagle; and step children Anne Thompson, Barbara Valentine, Carol Craig, Susan Owens, and Robert Owens, as well as 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dixie was employed by the California Employment Development Department for 31 years and retired as the Deputy Director of Public Affairs. After retirement she volunteered as a teacher for Mustard Seed, a school for homeless children in Sacramento. After moving to Grants Pass, Oregon, she volunteered at the Newman United Methodist Church's food bank and sang in their choir. She was also an active member/volunteer of the Grants Pass Lions Club. She loved singing and was a member of several choral groups including: a founding member of the Grants Pass Three Rivers Choral, a member of the Serenaders; the Siskiyou Singers, and a member of "In Accord", an acapella women's group that performed for community organizations and senior facilities. She also loved writing and was a published author of "Becoming Kate", "Discovering Kate", as well as her self-published children's book, "The Curious Kitten" and the tween novel "The Underground". Dixie always said, "Friends, family and fond memories are life's real treasures". She truly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many close friends. Come celebrate your fond memories of Dixie's life on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 am at the Rosa Del Rio Clubhouse located at 1121 Rosa Del Rio Way, Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her memory to Grants Pass Lions Club PO Box 6, Grants Pass, OR 97526 a 501(c)3 that provides free sight and hearing tests and glasses to those that cannot afford to purchase.

Dixie R. Wilks-Owens born November 1, 1943, passed away on June 23, 2019 at age 75. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard L. Owens and her brother, David Wilks. She is survived by: her daughter, Tonya Lindsay; son Scott Slagle; and step children Anne Thompson, Barbara Valentine, Carol Craig, Susan Owens, and Robert Owens, as well as 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dixie was employed by the California Employment Development Department for 31 years and retired as the Deputy Director of Public Affairs. After retirement she volunteered as a teacher for Mustard Seed, a school for homeless children in Sacramento. After moving to Grants Pass, Oregon, she volunteered at the Newman United Methodist Church's food bank and sang in their choir. She was also an active member/volunteer of the Grants Pass Lions Club. She loved singing and was a member of several choral groups including: a founding member of the Grants Pass Three Rivers Choral, a member of the Serenaders; the Siskiyou Singers, and a member of "In Accord", an acapella women's group that performed for community organizations and senior facilities. She also loved writing and was a published author of "Becoming Kate", "Discovering Kate", as well as her self-published children's book, "The Curious Kitten" and the tween novel "The Underground". Dixie always said, "Friends, family and fond memories are life's real treasures". She truly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many close friends. Come celebrate your fond memories of Dixie's life on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 am at the Rosa Del Rio Clubhouse located at 1121 Rosa Del Rio Way, Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her memory to Grants Pass Lions Club PO Box 6, Grants Pass, OR 97526 a 501(c)3 that provides free sight and hearing tests and glasses to those that cannot afford to purchase. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 19, 2019

