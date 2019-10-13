Dock McCowan (1931 - 2019)
Shiloh Baptist Church
3565 9th Ave
Sacramento, CA 95817
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
Obituary
Dock McCowan, Jr., born August 1, 1931 in Marshall, Tx; Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, in Elk Grove, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 of his 6 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruby McCowan, 2 daughters, Michelle Smith and Marcel McCowan. As a husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, uncle, cousin and dear friend, he leaves a host of loving memories. Friends and family are invited to attend his Memorial Services on a Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 3565 9th Avenue, Sacto, CA, 95817
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019
