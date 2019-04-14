Dolores (Aunt Dee) passed comfortably at Sutter Hospital, Roseville of natural causes. Following are her own words: To my family, When my body stops functioning, please be kind to you and me. I do not want to interfere with your daily life, because Life is for living and do just that with my best wishes and blessings. The Life we shared is the best for all. I have been there with the people I love. Whatever you do when I'm gone, Enjoy! Dee Funeral services are pending. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019