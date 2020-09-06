Dolores Chulick Allen, beloved sister, Auntie, "Grand Aunt", loyal friend and exceptional teacher left this earth on June 23, 2020. Dolores was born on October 28, 1932 to Michael Francis and Anna Valko Chulick in Woodland, CA. She graduated Jackson High School in Jackson, CA in 1949 and attended UC San Francisco, graduating CSU Sacramento with a master's degree. Dolores started her teaching career in a one room classroom in Amador County on a provisional permit. She went on to teach Music, English and German to junior high students in the gifted program at San Juan Unified School District. After her retirement, she worked as an independent contractor for NCS Pearson for 27 years. At Pearson's she graded essays and music compositions of aspiring teachers. Dolores was the Organist and Choir Director at Saint Mary's and at Congregation B'nai Israel; ever loving the conducting of choral music. In 1982 she was a co-founder with Mike and Debbie Baad of the Light Opera Theater of Sacramento with a core group of singers from St. Mary's Choir. Dolores was one of the "Orchestra of two" and Musical Director for many years. Family was important to Dolores. The only girl among 6 brothers, she was often the brunt of many brotherly pranks. She was lovingly referred to as the matriarch of the Chulick Family. At family gatherings we will fondly miss being corrected by her impeccable English grammar. Dolores was a creative soul. She sang and played the piano beautifully. In her quest to share her love for music she commuted to family members' homes to give piano lessons to anyone who desired them. She also made sure she introduced family to all kinds of music, taking most everyone to their first opera. Dolores was also a gourmet cook who enjoyed sharing her love of food in her kitchen and at her table. Travel was another passion of Dolores. She traveled all over world including Europe where she used genealogy to meet extended family. She especially loved to travel to New York City to watch her favorite tenor, Marcelo Alvarez perform at the Met; many times greeting him backstage. Dolores was a generous, talented woman who we will remember with love and will miss deeply. Dolores is preceded in death by her brothers Bernard, Michael and George Chulick. She is survived by her brothers Robert, Eugene and Albert Chulick as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



