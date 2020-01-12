Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores D. Harrington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Dartt Harrington passed away peacefully of natural causes in Sacramento, California on October 19, 2019. Born September 1, 1928 to Lydia and Franklin Bavendick in Bismarck, North Dakota, she was 91. Dolores attended school in Bismarck and Jamestown, ND. She married Kenneth Dartt in 1948 and moved to Grand Forks, ND where they built their home and raised three daughters. She was very active serving her community as president of her children's PTA, the Music Club, Bridge Club, and first chair violinist in the symphony orchestra. She worked as a secretary at North Dakota State University and as a Drug and Alcohol counsellor at the White Earth Indian Reservation. Throughout her life she attended and led bible study programs through her Presbyterian church. She loved life, people, her dog, and her summer home on Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. She will be remembered and missed by her daughters, Cynthia Hren, Camille Dartt, grandchildren Alison Olmstead, Joseph Hren, Bryan Hren and great grandchild Caleb Gill. She is preceded in death by Kenneth Dartt, daughter Nancy Dartt, sister Mary Jean Lamb and brother, Franklin Bavendick. A memorial service will be held at Centerpoint Community Church, Roseville, CA at 1:30 on January 18, 2020.

