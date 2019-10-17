Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 (916)-452-4831 Vigil 5:30 PM St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Dallosta died peacefully on the afternoon of October 11th after complications with Alzheimer's dementia. Throughout her life and into her last days Dolores was kind, playful, and full of laughter. Born in 1948, Dolores was the middle child and only daughter of Frances Machado and Carlo Dallosta. She married Archie C. Morse of Elk Grove in 1969 and gave birth to a daughter, Gina in 1971 and a son Wayne, in 1974. After her first marriage ended, Dolores went on to graduate from Sacramento State University in 1982 with a degree in Biological Science. Dolores was a conscientious and dedicated criminalist for over 25 years at the Sacramento County District Attorney's Crime Laboratory. In 1988 Dolores married Richard Hamilton, they had one child, Lauren. Dolores and Rick bought a home in Elmhurst where they lived together for 38 years. Dolores was fascinated by the natural world, especially animals and wildlife. She took adventurous camping trips and vacations to Stinson Beach with her friends and family. Dolores was exceptionally generous and held a relentless spirit of compassion toward all those around her. Her husband, children, and brothers John and Carlo, invite you to join our family for a Vigil at 5:30pm on Thursday, October 17th and service on Friday, October 18th at 10am with a reception to follow. Both gatherings will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, Ca. Donations can be made in Dolores' name to The Association for Women in Science or the of Northern California and Nevada.

Dolores Dallosta died peacefully on the afternoon of October 11th after complications with Alzheimer's dementia. Throughout her life and into her last days Dolores was kind, playful, and full of laughter. Born in 1948, Dolores was the middle child and only daughter of Frances Machado and Carlo Dallosta. She married Archie C. Morse of Elk Grove in 1969 and gave birth to a daughter, Gina in 1971 and a son Wayne, in 1974. After her first marriage ended, Dolores went on to graduate from Sacramento State University in 1982 with a degree in Biological Science. Dolores was a conscientious and dedicated criminalist for over 25 years at the Sacramento County District Attorney's Crime Laboratory. In 1988 Dolores married Richard Hamilton, they had one child, Lauren. Dolores and Rick bought a home in Elmhurst where they lived together for 38 years. Dolores was fascinated by the natural world, especially animals and wildlife. She took adventurous camping trips and vacations to Stinson Beach with her friends and family. Dolores was exceptionally generous and held a relentless spirit of compassion toward all those around her. Her husband, children, and brothers John and Carlo, invite you to join our family for a Vigil at 5:30pm on Thursday, October 17th and service on Friday, October 18th at 10am with a reception to follow. Both gatherings will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, Ca. Donations can be made in Dolores' name to The Association for Women in Science or the of Northern California and Nevada. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 17, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.