Dolores Elaine (Smith) Miller, loving wife and mother, departed this world at the age of 94 to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face on April 2, 2019. She was born to Edward Stanton Smith and Nellie Eugenia Soderlund in Boone, Iowa, on June 2, 1924. After moving to California, she married Arthur P. Miller on Oct. 19, 1947. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of more than 57 years and is survived by her three children, Brad, Rick and Shelly, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service and internment will be held Fri., May 3, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Rd., Sacramento, Ca.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 29, 2019