Dolores Faith Reilly
Dolores Faith Reilly (née, Warnshuis) died suddenly at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on 08/29/20. Born 10/22/29 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Dr. Gerrit J. Warnshuis and Mary T. Mills, she was the second youngest of nine children. Musician, artist, nurse, sister, mother, and wife, she inhabited each of these roles with unique creativity and compassion. She is survived by her children Christopher (Karen Lightfoot Smith), Paul (Suzi), Seana, Mary, Tom (Bridget), and Conn, 12 grandchildren, a great grand- daughter, her sister Frances, brother Patrick, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Philip, daughter Deirdre, siblings Frederick, Maryanne, Gerrit, Laurent, Moyra, and Jan and former husband, Philip J Reilly. A private family service will be held at Fair Oaks Cemetery on 10/22/20 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to WEAVE or to Stanford Sierra Youth & Families. https://heritageoaksmemorialchapel.tributes.com/obituary/guestbook/ Dolores-Faith-Reilly-108495321

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
